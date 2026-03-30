‘30,000 new-voter forms in one day’: Trinamool claims BJP bid to hijack Bengal voter lists

As many as 30,000 Form 6 applications for new voter inclusion in the electoral rolls were submitted in one day in Bengal, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed on Monday accusing the BJP of weaponising the electoral process.

"We have specific information that bulk forms were submitted in six constituencies. They (BJP) had used similar tactics in Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana during the Assembly polls in these states," Abhishek said after a meetimg with Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

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Shyampukur, Jorasanko and Chowringhee in north Kolkata, Noapara and Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas and Egra in East Midnapore which Abhishek claimed were targeted for adding voters at the last moment.

Abhishek ldemanded that the Election Commission make public the list of voters attempting to enroll, along with video footage of all the people who came to submit the forms.

"According to the EC's rules one person can submit up to 50 forms. If 30,000 forms were submitted 600 people must have come in person. We want to know who they are," Abhishek said.

The Trinamool national general secretary claimed "theft of votes" was not happening in the electronic voting machines, but the voters list itself.

He claimed the voters seeking to be included had no links with Bengal.

"This needs to be investigated. The CEO had no satisfactory response to our questions," Abhishek said.

Shyampukur Trinamul nominee Shashi Panja and Chowringhee candidate Nayana Bandyopadhyay were part of the delegation that went to meet CEO Agarwal on Monday evening.

Abhishek also shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"It appears to show thousands of such forms being processed and stacked, raising valid questions about the scale and intent behind this exercise," he wrote.