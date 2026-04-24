Better health services, faster justice, cleaner streets: First-time voters in Kolkata have a wishlist

West Bengal Assembly Elections are here. Mics are blaring propaganda, roads are being repaired at record pace, wall paintings are showcasing hilarious caricatures of political figures. Amidst the chaos, first-time voters are voicing their own demands.

My Kolkata asked first-time voters about the changes they want to see in their government, regardless of the political party in power.

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Indrasish Samaddar, 20, is an economics student at Calcutta University. He belongs to a family that settled in Kolkata after the 1971 Partition. Samaddar wishes for law and order in the state to improve, better government hospital services and a fair justice system.

Indrasish Samaddar

“I want to see justice being served faster, and the end of ‘gundaraj’. There should be no illegal immigrants in the state I grew up in,” said Samaddar. “I also want to see industrial growth, I am tired of seeing people leave the city for jobs,” he added.

Simul Bhattacharya and Souptik Das Roy, both 20, share similar views on governmental changes. Both are students of sports management at George College. While they are first-time voters, they have clarity on what they want from their government.

Souptik Das Roy

“The culture of bribery needs to stop, and the best way to ensure that is by moving all government services online so no one can delay or manipulate files for personal gain,” said Roy.

Though both of them want better administration in health and education, Bhattacharya feels there’s severe shortages in the sports departments.

Simul Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya says, “I strongly feel that our education system needs better curricula and more effective teaching methods in government schools. There should also be a serious push towards developing sporting infrastructure and encouraging sports as a viable career option.”

Adrisha Sengupta, 18, a higher secondary graduate, thinks road building during elections needs to stop, as it should be a year-round duty.

Adrisha Sengupta

“Maintain the older houses properly while newer constructions must be monitored. Cleanliness across the city should not be limited to a single daily sweep; every ward should be cleaned multiple times a day, especially public gathering spaces like ghats,” said Sengupta.

Talking about the Kolkata police, Sengupta says she wants change in the workings of the department. “Yes there are bad fruits in every department, but in Kolkata Police they are increasing dramatically,” added Sengupta.

Riddhi Das, also 20, a student of journalism, thinks women’s safety should be the priority for Bengal along with better health care, education and transparency in elections.

Riddhi Das

“Law and order should not just exist on paper, but be properly implemented so that people feel safe. Women’s safety must be prioritised, with stricter punishments for offenders to act as a deterrent,” says Das.