As shadow of Partha Chatterjee recedes, Behala Paschim campaign centres on healthcare gaps, drainage woes

To gauge anti-incumbency against the Trinamool government, Behala Paschim—and perhaps even Behala Purba—offers a telling starting point.

For years, Partha Chatterjee was not just the MLA from Behala Paschim but also held key portfolios, including education and industry, in the Bengal government. He represented the seat from 2001 and remained one of the most powerful figures in the state cabinet until his arrest in 2022.

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Yet, the current campaign shows that core civic concerns - healthcare gaps and incomplete drainage networks continue to dominate the conversation, with even the ruling party’s candidate acknowledging these deficits.

Ratna Chatterjee (Photo: Soumyajit Dey)

Trinamool candidate Ratna Chatterjee entered the fray with the advantage of continuity. Having served as MLA from Behala Purba and as the councillor of Ward 131, which falls under Behala Paschim, she framed her campaign around gaps yet to be filled.

“The issues in Behala Purba and Behala Paschim are largely similar. People here are dealing with the same day-to-day concerns, and that is what I am focusing on,” she said to The Telegraph Online.

On healthcare, she pointed to upgrades at Vidyasagar State General Hospital but acknowledged that more needs to be done. “Infrastructure has improved - the number of beds has increased, MRI and ultrasound facilities have been introduced. But there is still a shortage of doctors and technicians. Patients often receive primary treatment and are then referred elsewhere,” she said.

She emphasised the scale of pressure on the hospital. “It caters to a large population, including people from Maheshtala, Amtala, Bishnupur, Thakurpukur and Joka. A hospital serving such a wide catchment cannot remain limited to basic care. It has to expand further.”

Residents wade through a waterlogged lane in Behala Paschim in September 2025. (Photo: Sourced by the correspondent)

On drainage, she cited progress while identifying unfinished work. “A significant portion of the area now has underground drainage. But some wards still rely on surface drains, which leads to waterlogging. Once those areas are covered, the situation should improve across Behala Paschim,” she said.

Transport, she added, has emerged as a growing concern. “Bus frequency has reduced over time. Routes that earlier had multiple trips now run less frequently. Many office-goers are being forced to depend on app-based transport, increasing their daily expenses.”

On Partha Chatterjee’s absence, she said it was not an issue voters were raising. “During my door-to-door campaigns, people are not asking about him. They are speaking about drainage, roads, waterlogging, transport - issues that affect their daily lives. They are judging us based on the work done in their area.”

Her candidature from Behala Paschim, she said, was a party decision. “I came to know only after the announcement. But since I have worked here as a councillor, I am familiar with the people and the issues.”

Nihar Bhakta (Photo: Soumyajit Dey)

CPM candidate Nihar Bhakta, who had contested from the seat in 2021, acknowledged the party’s decline but argued that political perceptions are shifting again.

“It is true that the CPM’s vote share has declined over the past 15 years. At that time, many people felt that after 34 years of Left rule, a change might bring improvement. But what they have seen since then has not met those expectations,” he said.

He pointed to economic and institutional concerns. “The state is under significant debt, there has been no substantial industrial growth, schools have shut down, and healthcare infrastructure has not expanded as needed.”

Bhakta argued that the BJP’s rise has not altered the larger political trajectory. “In 2021, many believed the BJP could replace the Trinamool. But over the past five years, people have begun to reassess that binary.”

He rejected the idea of choosing between the Trinamool and the BJP. “Both parties have serious issues. Allegations and incidents associated with the Trinamool are well known. At the same time, many leaders now in the BJP were previously part of the Trinamool.”

His criticism of the BJP was sharper. “The BJP’s politics is divisive. It poses a greater threat because it attempts to polarise society.”

On local issues, Bhakta highlighted transport as a primary concern. “Bus services have declined sharply. Stands that were once busy now remain largely empty. Even private buses are not operating freely, which is creating serious difficulties for commuters,” he said.

Drainage and civic infrastructure, he added, remain inadequate. “Several areas continue to face waterlogging even after light rainfall. Canal renovation has stalled, and sewage systems are not functioning properly in many places.”

He also raised concerns about public services. “Despite Trinamool being in power for over two decades, Vidyasagar State General Hospital still lacks key facilities such as a blood bank and specialist doctors. School enrolment in several institutions has dropped significantly.”

Education access, particularly for Hindi-medium students, was another issue he flagged. “There are very few Hindi-medium schools in the area. Families who depend on government schools are finding it difficult to ensure education in their preferred language.”

Indranil Khan (Photo: Soumyajit Dey)

BJP candidate Indranil Khan, an oncologist, has placed healthcare at the centre of his campaign, linking it to broader questions of governance.

“The biggest problem in Behala Paschim is the lack of a proper government hospital for a population of around 10 lakh,” he said.

He described the consequences in stark terms. “In cases of heart attack or stroke, immediate treatment is often not available. Even diagnostic tests can involve long waiting times. In emergencies, these delays can be critical.”

Khan’s proposal is to set up a super-speciality hospital. “We are proposing a facility with cardiology and ICU services so that residents do not have to depend on distant medical colleges for treatment. Not everyone can manage that in time,” he said.

He extended the argument to employment and migration. “Young people are increasingly leaving Kolkata for jobs. They do not want to leave their families, but opportunities are limited. The city is losing its working population,” he said.

Khan linked this to corruption. “People have seen irregularities in recruitment and distribution systems. There is a perception that corruption exists at multiple levels, and accountability has been limited,” he said, naming several leaders while making his point.

He also raised concerns about law and order. “Recent incidents have raised questions about safety and the functioning of institutions. People are worried about whether the system can ensure justice and protection.”

Targeting his main opponent, Khan questioned the pace of development. “If the need for better healthcare was evident, why has it not been addressed over the past 25 years? Why do residents still struggle for basic medical facilities?” he said.

“Our priority is simple — no one in Behala should suffer due to lack of healthcare. The area is often discussed for issues like waterlogging and stalled infrastructure. These are problems that require immediate attention,” he added.

Behala Paschim appears less a contest of personalities and more a test of delivery as election day approaches. The verdict is likely to turn on whether voters demand course correction, or opt for an alternative.