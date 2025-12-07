Tricolour greets Bengal pregnant woman Sunali after returning back home from Bangladesh

Sunali Khatun, the pregnant woman who was deported to Bangladesh in June and returned to India on Friday, broke down in tears after meeting her family members in Birbhum's Murarai.

Along with her eight-year-old son Sabir, Sunali entered India on Friday evening through the integrated check post at Mahadipur in Malda district. After arriving, she was immediately admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for a medical check-up and later began her journey to Birbhum on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of local people, carrying Indian flags, welcomed Sunali back to her home and hailed her fight against all odds since her deportation to Bangladesh six months ago.

Arfin, her six-year-old daughter, who had been living with her grandparents in Paikar village of Murarai, met her mother after nearly a year. Sunali, along with her son, husband, and three others, was detained in Delhi on suspicion of being Bangladeshis and deported to Bangladesh at the end of June this year.

“I am indescribably happy to return to India. My joy doubled when I saw my father for the first time and reunited with other family members, including my daughter, after reaching my ancestral home. I cannot put this feeling into words,” said Sunali, surrounded by her family members, including her mother, Jyotsna Biwi.

Her return was made on humanitarian grounds following an order of the Supreme Court of India, which also directed the state government to arrange necessary treatment for Sunali, who is at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Sunali broke down while recounting her days in the neighbouring country to family members and villagers who had gathered to see her after her arrival.

“It was a terrible experience. The Delhi Police and the BSF were too stubborn to listen to our pleas. We left no stone unturned to prove that we are Indian citizens, but no documents were accepted. We were finally dropped in Bangladesh,” said Sunali.

“The Bangladesh police did not torture us, but there is no place better than one’s own country. Mamata Banerjee helped us financially. We are forever grateful to her, Abhishek Banerjee, and Samirul Islam for helping us return,” she added, requesting that Mamata name her child, who is expected to be born soon.

A source in the Trinamool Congress said Abhishek Banerjee would shortly meet Sunali in Birbhum. He reportedly told close associates that Sunali’s return was a victory for Bengal against anti-Bengali elements who had illegally deported her and others to Bangladesh.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam reached Birbhum on Saturday to welcome Sunali and her son and to assist with arrangements for her treatment.

“Our fight is not over yet, as four people, including Sunali’s husband and another woman, Sweety Biwi, are still in Bangladesh. All of them were illegally deported along with Sunali. We have faith in justice and hope that those stranded there will soon be able to return home,” said Islam, chairman of the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board.

Though Sunali reached her ancestral home, she could not stay there, as she was immediately taken to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Also Read Return after a six months battle: Sunali Khatun back on motherland with her son

“She is in an advanced stage of pregnancy and has been facing a lot of complications,” a medical source said.

Family members said they were overjoyed at her return, having waited since September, when the Calcutta High Court first ordered her repatriation.

“Every day in these past months was filled with fear. We never knew if Sunali would return. Now she is standing before me—I feel relieved as a father. But my son-in-law and two other relatives are still in Bangladesh. I am deeply worried about them,” said Bhodu Sheikh, Sunali’s father.