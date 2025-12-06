Return after six months battle: Sunali Khatun back on motherland with her son

Sunali Khatun, aka Sonali, the woman from Birbhum district who had been pushed into Bangladesh on suspicion of being a citizen of the neighbouring country, returned to her homeland on Friday evening, after a gap of almost six months.

Along with her eight-year-old son, the pregnant Sunali crossed the border through the integrated check post at Mahadipur in Malda district. She was accompanied by officials of the Bangladesh government, BSF, BGB and state police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally, after a long battle against the ‘Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars,’ Sunali Khatun and her minor son have returned to India. This day will be remembered as a historic moment that exposes the torture and atrocities inflicted on poor Bengalis. Sunali, who was pregnant at the time, was forcibly deported in June this year. After enduring six months of unimaginable suffering, she and her child have at last returned to their homeland,” Samirul Islam, a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress, who was instrumental in bringing back the duo, posted on his official X handle.

Later in the evening, Sudipta Bhaduri, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of Malda, said gynaecologists and other specialists examined Sunali at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Paediatricians have examined her son.

“She is pregnant and is in a stable condition. She is a bit anaemic, and specialist doctors are examining her and providing her with necessary medication. The boy is also stable. Tonight, they will be kept under observation, and tomorrow, doctors will examine them again and will make necessary recommendations,” said the CMOH.

Lipika Barman Ghosh, sabhadhipati of the Trinamool-run Malda zilla parishad, said four others, who were likely to be sent back to India, along with Khatun and her son, did not return. “There is something fishy again,” said Ghosh.

The Supreme Court of India had ordered the central government to bring back Sunali, her son and some others from Bangladesh for physical verification. Besides, a court in Bangladesh granted bail to the pregnant woman and five others, including three children, who were behind bars on charges of infiltration.