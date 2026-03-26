TMC worker shot dead in Kolkata’s Baghajatin ahead of Assembly polls; one injured, probe on

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead and another youth critically injured in a late-night firing incident in Baghajatin, triggering panic ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Dey (around 35), while Jeet Mukherjee, who owns a flat in the building where the incident occurred, sustained gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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According to media reports, the incident took place around 12:30 am on Wednesday at a four-storey residential building in the East Phulbagan area. Residents reported hearing at least three rounds of gunfire from the rooftop and alerted authorities.

Police from Patuli Police Station reached the spot and found Rahul Dey and Jeet Mukherjee lying in a pool of blood on the roof. Rahul was declared dead at the spot, while Jeet was found in a critical condition.

Preliminary findings suggest that Rahul had gone to Jeet’s flat after being invited there.

Although the two were known to each other, sources indicated that they had not been in regular contact in recent times, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the meeting.

Jeet Mukherjee’s wife told police that several unidentified individuals suddenly entered the flat and opened fire before fleeing.

The identities of the assailants and their motive remain unclear.

Police sources said multiple people were present on the rooftop at the time of the incident and were reportedly having food and drinks.

Investigators are examining whether the gathering was targeted or if the attack stemmed from personal enmity.

According to reports, Jeet Mukherjee is also an active Trinamool Congress worker. Local residents alleged that he is a notorious figure in the area, and several allegations had already been made against him in the past. He is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Officers from the homicide department at Lalbazar have joined the probe. CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised, and acquaintances of both victims are being questioned.

A forensic team has also collected samples from the crime scene.

Family members of the victim said they were informed about the incident by a person who had accompanied Rahul to the flat.

They later found both Rahul and Jeet critically injured on the rooftop.

Investigators are now focusing on key questions, including why Rahul was called to the flat despite limited recent contact, how the attackers gained entry, and whether the killing was politically motivated or driven by personal reasons.

The incident comes just weeks before the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, and has raised concerns over law and order in the city. The area remains tense as police continue their investigation.