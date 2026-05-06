Balurghat BJP: From 'capture' to courtesy, some from saffron camp return 'vandalised' offices of TMC

At a time when incidents of violence targeted at Trinamool’s offices are being reported from different parts of north Bengal after the results of the 2026 Assembly polls, Balurghat in South Dinajpur witnessed a contrast.

On Tuesday morning, BJP leaders “returned” Trinamool’s party offices in the Balurghat town, which had allegedly been “taken over” on Monday, the day of the results, when BJP workers reportedly damaged Trinamool offices and put up their own party flags there.

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On Tuesday, the BJP leadership reversed the course. Trinamool offices in wards 1, 3, and 16 of the town were formally handed back to the party under the leadership of Samir Prasad Dutta, the BJP president of Balurghat town. BJP flags and festoons were removed and Trinamool flags reinstalled.

In addition, the BJP also offered compensation for damage caused to a Trinamool office in ward 16. As part of this gesture, five new chairs were handed over to replace those broken during the vandalism.

“On Monday, we received reports of vandalism at Trinamool party offices in three wards of Balurghat, where BJP flags had been put up. Following instructions from the party leadership, we ensured that these offices were returned to the TMC today. We have also asked the police to take appropriate action against those responsible. Even if BJP workers are found involved, action should be taken. We have also urged people to report any such incidents in the future,” said Duta.

Abhijit Saha, the local Trinamool councillor, said: “Our party office was damaged last night. Today, the BJP town president came and restored the office and provided new chairs. This is the kind of political conduct that should prevail.”

On Tuesday morning, a Trinamool office at the Kalitala area of Gangarampur town in the district was damaged and set on fire. BJP workers were blamed for the incident.

Brindaban Ghosh, the BJP president of the town, along with party workers and supporters, rushed to the spot. He spoke with Trinamool workers and handed the office back to them. Ghosh stated that if any BJP workers were found involved, strict legal action would be taken against them.

Some other Trinamool party offices, which the BJP reportedly took over on Monday, were returned in the Tapan block of the district and in the Hemtabad block of North Dinajpur.

In Raiganj, tension escalated when, around 9am on Tuesday, some BJP workers began removing Trinamool flags from a party office near the Bandar crematorium.

Kaushik Chowdhury, the newly elected BJP MLA of Raiganj, intervened and stopped party workers. He ensured that Trinamool flags were reinstalled at the office.

“These were sporadic incidents of confrontation, but simultaneously, we witnessed visible efforts by the BJP party leadership to restore order and uphold political coexistence,” said a political observer.

CPM, Cong offices

The CPM and Congress reopened two of their offices in the Chopra block of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday, a day after Trinamool was ousted from power in the state.

Local CPM leaders, who reopened the office at the Bhaispita area of the block, said it had been captured by Trinamool since 2008.

“In 2008, during the panchayat elections, violence had sparked in the area, and we had closed down the office. Later, Hamidul Rahaman, the local Trinamool MLA who was in Congress then, captured the office,” said CPM leader Sirajul Haque.

The CPM tried many times but could not reopen the office due to “political pressure”.

On Tuesday, CPM workers and supporters finally regained control of the office. The reopening was marked by flag hoisting, cleaning activities and a small inauguration ceremony attended by local leaders and cadres.

Congress workers in the same block reclaimed another party office occupied by Trinamool for years. Ashok Roy, a district Congress leader, said: “ It’s not just one office but multiple Congress offices in Chopra block have been under Trinamool control for a long time. We are gradually reclaiming them. Today’s development is part of

that process.”

MLA meets rival

Biraj Biswas, the new BJP MLA from Karandighi, North Dinajpur, visited the residence of Haji Shahabuddin, the CPM candidate who contested from the same seat, on Tuesday morning. Biswas reached Shahabuddin’s home in Rosokhowa, greeted him and sought his blessings. The two leaders spent time over tea and spoke on local issues. “Haji Shahabuddin is a very polite and respected person and is senior to me. I met him to seek his blessings. We also discussed what can be done for the area’s development,” said Biswas.

The CPM leader welcomed the gesture. “I am always ready to support initiatives for the development of the area. I am pleased with the BJP MLA’s courtesy,” he said.