TMC targets BJP over ‘upcoming’ hospital, false hope by Saffron, slams the ruling party

The Alipurduar district Trinamool Congress leadership has stepped up its attack on the BJP as the Assembly election approaches, accusing the saffron party of making tall promises every election without delivering on key development projects.

Prakash Chik Baraik, president of the Alipurduar district Trinamool Congress committee, said on Sunday: “In 2024, the BJP asked for votes by promising a hospital. People believed them. But even after two years, the foundation stone has not been laid. We are telling people that the BJP makes false promises, while we deliver whatever our leaders commit to.”

The BJP had promised to set up a 200-bed superspeciality hospital for improved access to healthcare on railway land at DS Colony in Alipurduar Junction in 2023.

The announcement was made by then Union minister of state for minority affairs John Barla.

The project became a major BJP poll plank during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The BJP had won the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and retained it in 2024. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the party swept all five MLA seats in the district.

In March 2024, a pandal was put up for the foundation stone-laying ceremony, but the programme was cancelled. Nearly two years later, construction is yet to begin.