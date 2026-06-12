TMC old guard Kalyan asks Mamata to choose between him and nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Veteran Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, one of the few still standing by Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday asked her to choose between him and her nephew, accusing Abhishek Banerjee of arrogance and of being the sole reason for the electoral rout and the party’s destruction.

Kalyan’s outburst came on a day Abhishek appeared before the CID in a signature forgery case after having skipped three summons. Earlier on Thursday, Calcutta High Court had granted him three weeks’ immunity from coercive action but told him to appear before the CID for questioning before 6pm.

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The Sreerampur MP, who had even a day ago defended Mamata and attacked the BJP, turned his guns on Abhishek after being shunted out of a case in which he was supposed to have represented him.

The unceremonious shove came in the form of a text message to his son shortly after midnight, Kalyan said.

“This morning, my son informed me that around 12.30am, instructions had come that Mr Ayan Bhattacharjee will appear in the case, not me,” Kalyan said.

“Very good. I have not appeared.... It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think I can’t do it, take it away. But don’t treat me like a dustbin.”

Bhattacharjee is significantly junior to Kalyan, who has been Trinamool’s go-to person for legal battles and has so far stood loyally behind Mamata through the post-poll earthquake.

Kalyan, not a man known for subtlety, continued his tirade on Thursday: “Henceforth, I will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because I do not like his arrogant attitude.... I am senior to him in politics as well. He cannot do this.”

Kalyan said: “He needs to understand that he is the reason we lost the elections. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis only because of him.

“I cannot tolerate disrespect. He has destroyed our party. I know that Abhishek and Didi are related by blood. But I have served Didi for 40 years. I will urge Didi: If you continue to depend on Abhishek Banerjee, then leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you.”

The CID is probing an allegation that several Trinamool MLAs’ signatures were forged on an official document, submitted to the Bengal Assembly last month, nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the Opposition.

Mutiny muddle

While Rajya Sabha member Prakash Chik Baraik quit on Thursday, joining Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev, Koel Mallik’s resignation has run into a technical tangle.

The actor has reportedly emailed her decision to Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan’s office instead of doing it in person.

“She (Koel) will do the needful soon, anyway. Expect two more Rajya Sabha resignations in the next few days,” a rebel bloc source said.

If the resignations by Baraik and Koel are accepted, Trinamool’s Upper House tally will fall from 13 to 9.

As for the Lok Sabha members, a rebel camp follower said Mamata could reliably count on just 7 among the 28: Abhishek, Kalyan, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sajda Ahmed.

“And two more might switch sides in a matter of days,” the source added.

The rebels need the support of 19 of the 28 Lok Sabha MPs to escape the axe of the anti-defection law. However, when it comes to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is happy witnessing resignations rather than defections since it now has the numbers in the Bengal Assembly to sweep the Upper House by-elections.

While the dissident camp claims the support of 20 Lok Sabha members, Bollywood veteran and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha — a former BJP Union minister — on Thursday denied claims that hewas defecting.

“I will not leave Mamata Banerjee when she is in adifficult time. She stood byme when I was going througha rough patch after being made to lose the Lok Sabha election from Patna,” Sinha, Mamata’s erstwhile colleague in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said.

Sources said that Sinha, 79, and two others had participated virtually in the rebels’ meeting at Union minister Bhupender Yadav’s residence on Monday, and verbally agreed to join them.

A rebel bloc leader in Calcutta attributed Sinha’s alleged somersault to his “intense dislike” for Narendra Modi.

“That is why he left the BJP. He does not wish to become bedfellows with the BJP again. He was willing to join the rebel bloc until its intent to extend support to the NDA became clear,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Babul Supriyo — yet another ex-BJP Union minister — and Joynagar Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mandal, too, have announced they would not switch camps.