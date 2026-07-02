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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

Cafe ‘owned’ by TMC leader Saokat Molla’s son demolished over ‘illegal’ encroachment

The cafe, Aranayer Kule, allegedly operated by Imran Molla, son of former TMC MLA Saokat Molla, was built by 'illegally encroaching sandbank of Matla river'

PTI Published 02.07.26, 03:08 PM
Saokat Mollah

Saokat Molla File picture

Authorities on Thursday demolished a cafe allegedly owned by the son of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former MLA Saokat Molla in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, claiming it had been built by encroaching on government land along the Matla river.

According to officials, the cafe, Aranayer Kule, allegedly run by Imran Molla in the Canning area, was constructed "illegally by encroaching the char (sandbank) of the Matla river."

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The demolition was carried out after the owner's family allegedly failed to remove the structure despite receiving multiple notices from the district administration.

The district administration had directed the owner to dismantle the cafe by June 29 and warned that authorities would undertake demolition if the order was not complied with.

"While furniture was seen being removed from the cafe after the notices, the structure itself was not demolished within the stipulated time, prompting the administration to step in," an official said.

A large contingent of police personnel and central forces was deployed outside the cafe during the demolition exercise to maintain law and order.

A district official supervising the operation said the structure had been built illegally on government land.

"A complaint was received regarding this. After a hearing, the owner was given time to remove the structure. Since he failed to act within the period, the demolition was carried out following government norms," he said.

The issue first came to light after local media reported on the allegedly illegal cafe. Following the reports, the district administration examined the land records and subsequently ordered the demolition.

Family members of Saokat Molla could not be reached for comment on the action.

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