TMC-BJP clash over Dangi-Kalaibari road project in Balurghat ahead of Assembly polls

A political confrontation has erupted between the Trinamool Congress

and the BJP over the funding and execution of a road project at a village in the Balurghat block of South Dinajpur

district.

The BJP said the funds to repair a dilapidated road at Dangi-Kalaibari in Bhatpara panchayat had already been sanctioned by Balurghat party MLA Ashok Kumar Lahiri from his local area development funds.

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According to local BJP leaders, approximately ₹4 lakh had been allocated from the MLA’s funds for constructing a 250-metre stretch of road, and a contractor had already completed initial measurements.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, local Trinamool workers dumped sand and cement at the site, claiming the work would be carried out under the “Amader Para Amader Samadhan” scheme.

As soon as the construction materials were unloaded, local BJP leaders intervened and stopped the work,

accusing Trinamool of attempting to take political credit ahead of the Assembly elections.

“The MLA had sanctioned the funds, and work was

about to start. Now, Trinamool is rushing after the project

for electoral gains,” said

Sabitri Sarkar, a local BJP leader.

The BJP filed a complaint with the district election officer, alleging a violation of the model code of conduct. Following the complaint,

the administration has ordered a halt to the construction.

Trinamool leaders, on the other hand, denied prior knowledge that the MLA had sanctioned funds for the same road project.

Jyotsna Das, a Trinamool member of the local panchayat, said the project aimed to cover the entire road in two phases, with an estimated allocation of ₹4.25 lakh.

“If the MLA had sanctioned funds, why was the work not carried out?” she said.

Local people said the road, approximately 250 metres long, had been in poor condition for years.

Although the road was once brick-paved, it has deteriorated significantly, making it nearly unusable.

A year ago, the residents staged protests, demanding a proper concrete road and approached the BJP MLA for assistance.

“Earlier, measurements were taken for the MLA-funded work, but yesterday, the construction materials

were brought in under a different scheme. The tussle between the two parties will

affect the project, and we

have to bear the brunt,”

said Lakshmi Sarkar, a resident.

Officials of the district administration said they were reviewing the case and appropriate action would be taken after examining all claims.