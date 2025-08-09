Tight security, traffic curbs ahead of citizens march to Nabanna on RG Kar Doctor’s Death Anniversary

Security arrangements have been tightened and traffic restrictions are in place across Kolkata and Howrah on Saturday in view of a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital, police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in areas adjoining 'Nabanna', while multi-layer barricades were put up at several crossings in the two cities, and vehicular movement on the Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu over the Hooghly river has been stopped, they said. The police have earmarked two locations for peaceful gatherings — Santragachi bus stand under the Howrah Police Commissionerate and Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata — in line with a Calcutta High Court directive, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of the deceased doctor urged citizens to join the march to Nabanna, while Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, appealed to BJP workers to participate in the procession without any party flag.

A senior TMC spokesperson accused the BJP of politicising the tragic incident, while the saffron party alleged that the government tried to stifle peaceful protests.

"The security plan includes multi-layered barricades in the Santragachi area, where protesters are expected to arrive by trains from Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts. The police have installed over 10ft-high iron barricades, backed by a three-tier security cordon," he said.

Water cannons have also been stationed, and mock security drills were conducted to ensure that protesters cannot breach the barricades, he said.

Heavy police deployment and barricades were also seen at Rani Rashmoni crossing in central Kolkata, and Kazipara and Foreshore Road in Howrah.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed from 4 am to 10 pm in several throughfares such as Red Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and AJC Bose Road, the police said.

Senior officers of the West Bengal Police on Friday said they have no objection to peaceful rallies marking the first death anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, but warned of strict legal actions against any attempt to break law and order.

Addressing a press conference at West Bengal Police headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said, "We are yet to receive any application from any organisation planning to take out a rally on Saturday to mark the first death anniversary of the RG Kar hospital doctor." He clarified that no protest will be allowed near the state secretariat, Nabanna, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is in force, prohibiting gatherings.

Several other protests have also been planned in Kolkata, including a march from Hazra crossing in the southern part of the city to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat area, on Saturday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.