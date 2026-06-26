Landslide blocks traffic on NH10 for 15 hours, disrupts Siliguri–Sikkim connectivity at Sevoke

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked NH10 at Sevoke on Thursday, disrupting road connectivity between Siliguri, Sikkim and Kalimpong for nearly 15 hours.

The landslide occurred early on Thursday, around 2am, when huge boulders and debris crashed down onto the highway, completely obstructing traffic. Around 5pm, traffic was restored, but partially, through a single lane.

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Sources in the Darjeeling district administration said the landslide-hit section was between the Sevoke railway crossing and the Coronation Bridge, around 25 kilometres from Siliguri.

On Thursday morning, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the blocked stretch, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and transporters.

“Huge boulders, along with debris, slid onto the highway early this morning (Thursday). The accumulation of rubble completely blocked the road, bringing traffic movement to a standstill,” a source said.

As a result, the direct road connectivity between Siliguri and the hill regions of Sikkim and Kalimpong was held up throughout the day.

NH10 is the principal highway connecting the mountain state of Sikkim with the hill district of Kalimpong.

Vehicles travelling to and from these places had to take longer alternative routes through the Dooars to reach their destinations in the plains.

The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which takes care of the highway, launched a clearance operation, deploying multiple earthmovers and heavy machinery to remove boulders and debris from the highway.

Officials said the restoration work continued throughout the day.

Finally, traffic resumed around 5pm after the road was partially cleared.

“By evening, boulders had been removed, and one-way traffic was allowed through the affected stretch. However, because of the restricted movement, snarls persisted for several hours,” a source said. "Traffic is still moving very slowly on the stretch."

Heavy rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions across north Bengal and Sikkim till Sunday.

According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely in most parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Wind speeds may reach up to 40kmph while rainfall could exceed 200mm in some areas.

Similar weather has been forecast for Sikkim's Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to be cautious, particularly in landslide-prone areas.