Swollen rivers run amok, Cooch Behar floats after 190mm incessant downpour in 24 hours

Incessant downpour since Saturday night has led to a flood-like situation across Cooch Behar, where it rained 190mm in 24 hours till 8.30am on Sunday.

Several roads and residential areas in the town are submerged while vast areas in districts have been flooded.

Rainfall raised the water levels of the Torsha and the Mansai rivers, raising concerns of more flooding.

In low-lying areas such as Fasirghat in Cooch Behar town, the Torsha flooded its banks and inundated several houses. Affected families have been shifted to safer places.

In response to the situation, the district administration has issued alerts — a red alert for the Mansai river and a yellow alert for the Torsha river.

Vast areas of Cooch Behar district witnessed flooding and waterlogging amid persistent rain. Villages, farmland and infrastructure such as roads and transformers have become submerged, affecting thousands of residents in blocks such as Mathabhanga-II, Mekhliganj, Haldibari, Cooch Behar I and II blocks.

In Mathabhanga-II, the Dudua river has inundated residential areas and farms in Barashoulmari and Phulbari panchayats. In the Kheti area of Phulbari, houses have been flooded. Around 100 families are stranded in in Barachoulmari and Ruidanga “char” areas. The administration deployed special rescue teams with rubber boats and other equipment to evacuate them, said an official.

The situation in Haldibari is equally critical. Consistent downpour has led to flooding in Parmekhliganj, Hemkumari and Bakshiganj.

In Parmekhliganj, homes of around 250 families have been flooded, while 300 families in Bakshiganj are in similar dire straits. In Hemkumari, around 180 families are stranded in a flooded area, sources said.

In Cooch Behar I block, Nehru Nagar Colony, Harinchowra Colony, Netaji Square, and Chakribazar under Guriahati II panchayat are flooded. Inundation has been reported from vast swathes in Pilkhana Bazar, Saheb Colony and Baburhat Bazar under Guriahati I block.

Rainfall and swollen rivers have affected some areas in the Cooch Behar II block such as Patlakhawa, Putimari, Satsingmari and the Banshdaha-Natibari region of Pundibari.

In Mekhliganj, from where the Teesta enters Bangladesh, both the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers have swollen. In many places, the rivers have breached stretches of embankments.