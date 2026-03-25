Swapna Barman at HC on her railway job status as Assembly nomination deadline nears

A single bench of the Calcutta High Court at the Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri heard a petition filed by Swapna Barman, the heptathlete and Asian Games gold medalist who is also contesting at the ensuing Assembly elections on Trinamool’s ticket, regarding her job in the Indian railways on Tuesday.

On February 27, Swapna, who resides in Kaliaganj-Ghospara area on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri town, had joined Trinamool at the party’s state office in Calcutta.

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“In January 2020, she was appointed as staff and welfare inspector (level-6), in the personnel department of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the Alipurduar division. Following her joining a political party, the railway authorities initiated a disciplinary proceeding against her on March 9, and on March 16, she tendered her resignation,” said a source.

A lawyer who represented Swapna said that, as the railways didn’t accept her resignation — she needs a no-objection certificate before she files her nomination — the athlete filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court.

She is contesting from the Rajganj Assembly seat of Jalpaiguri district, and the last date for filing the nominations is April 6.

On Tuesday, the bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth heard the case at the Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri.

“Her lawyers mentioned that acceptance of her resignation is crucial for her prospects and that she is willing to forgo her pensionary rights and other benefits accruing for the service,” the source added.

In the course of the hearing, those representing the railways said that if she submits a request mentioning these points by 5 pm today, the railways shall look into it and will communicate the decision within 48 hours.

“Accordingly, she has submitted the request to the competent authority. The railway authorities are supposed to communicate the decision by Friday, the same day, when the court will hear the case again,” said Niloy Chakraborty, a lawyer representing Swapna.