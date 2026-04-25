‘Raghav Chaddi’ to ‘washing machine’, memes take over after seven AAP MPs join BJP

When Raghav Chadha said he and six other AAP MPs were leaving the party to join the BJP, social media didn’t waste time. Within minutes, the move turned into meme material.

On X, one user wrote, "Congratulations Raghav Chadha for becoming Raghav Chaddi".

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Another post showed a two-window image of Narendra Modi and Chadha. In it, Modi says, "Hindu-Muslim kab se karna hai discuss karle". The caption reads "Chadha Will Be Seen in a New Avatar Very Soon."

One user wrote on X with a video of Arvind Kejriwal breaking down in front of reporters: "When Kejriwal finally realizes why Raghav Chadha was deleting his old anti-BJP videos."

One meme used a classroom scene where a student proudly says his placement is done. The joke: the MPs had finally got their “dream package” in politics.

Another borrowed the familiar line — "Yeh kis line mein aa gaye aap?" — with users wondering how leaders who once attacked the BJP landed up on the same side.

The “washing machine” meme did the rounds again. Leaders walk in with allegations, walk out clean. One post read, "Detergent bhi strong hai aur joining bonus bhi."

Some posts treated the switch like a job change. “Notice period complete, laptop submitted, new ID card issued,” one read, giving it a corporate exit feel.

Others compared it to someone waiting years for a promotion and then jumping ship for a better offer. Film-style reactions were everywhere. The line "ab maza aayega na bhidu" showed up across posts, suggesting the drama just got better.

Old clips of leaders criticising the BJP also resurfaced, paired with reaction shots of shock or silence. Many called it the “best plot twist of the season.”

One user shared an old video of Chadha criticising BJP during a podcast with the caption: "Raghav Chadha once said- "I believe, BJP is a party of gundas." Then he joined them."

Some summed it up differently — the MPs had simply “updated their political LinkedIn profile” for better career growth.

Along with Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sawhney are part of the group that quit the Kejriwal-led party.