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regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Iranian foreign minister Araghchi leaves Pakistan, skips 'peace' negotiations with US envoys

Two US envoys had been planning to fly in Islamabad on Saturday; The White House declined to comment on when they were expected to arrive

AP Published 25.04.26, 09:05 PM
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, meets with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, meets with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. AP/PTI

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday evening, two Pakistani officials told The Associated Press.

He met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

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Aragchi's visit comes amid regional tensions and efforts by Islamabad to facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Two US envoys had been planning to fly in Islamabad on Saturday. The White House declined to comment on when they were expected to arrive.

Senior Pakistani officials were present at an airport near Islamabad to see him off, two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

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Iranian foreign minister leaves Pakistan, skips 'peace' negotiations with US envoys

Two US envoys had been planning to fly in Islamabad on Saturday; The White House declined to comment on when they were expected to arrive
Kapil Sibal
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The way you (PM Modi) surrender (before Trump) is the way AAP members surrendered to you

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