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regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Bengal: Fire near Akra Santoshpur station halts train services on Sealdah–Budge Budge line

A fire brigade officer said four firefighting engines were pressed into service to fight the blaze, which was reported at 1.55 pm

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 25.04.26, 03:32 PM

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A fire engulfed some shanties located beside Akra Santoshpur railway station on the Sealdah-Budge Budge railway line of Eastern Railway on Saturday, affecting train services on the route.

A fire brigade officer said four firefighting engines were pressed into service to fight the blaze, which was reported at 1.55 pm. No one was injured in the incident as per initial reports, the officer said.

Power supply in overhead electrical traction was stopped immediately after the fire was reported, an ER railway official said. He said passenger and goods train services have been suspended on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line as a precaution.

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