IMD issues heatwave advisory as temperatures cross 44°C in several regions of India

With temperatures climbing sharply across several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued detailed heatwave advisories and warned of worsening conditions in multiple regions over the coming days.

The guidelines include avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, staying adequately hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during high-temperature periods.

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The IMD advised special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. "The department emphasised that early awareness and preventive action are critical in reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke," an official said.

In its latest assessment, the IMD said maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central, and peninsular India currently range between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

In several regions, temperatures have been markedly above normal by five degrees Celsius or more, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country.

"The IMD indicated that heatwave conditions are very likely to develop in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India over the coming days," the official said.

Hot and humid conditions are expected over coastal and eastern regions, while warm night conditions are likely in parts of north India.

"The department further projected no significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India till April 27, followed by a gradual fall, while central and other regions may witness a gradual rise and subsequent decline in temperatures during the forecast period," the official said.

High UV radiation levels persist across Kerala

High levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation continued to be recorded across Kerala on Saturday, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue alerts and health advisories for residents.

According to data shared by the authority, UV levels above eight — warranting an orange alert — were reported at Konni in Pathanamthitta, Chengannur in Alappuzha, Changanassery in Kottayam and Munnar in Idukki.

Additionally, UV levels between six and seven, corresponding to a yellow alert, were recorded at 10 locations across the state.

Similar UV radiation levels were recorded on Friday as well, the KSDMA said.

The authority noted that high UV levels are generally recorded between 10 am and 3 pm and advised people to avoid direct sunlight during these hours, as prolonged exposure can cause sunburn, skin ailments, eye diseases and other health issues.

People working outdoors, fishermen, water transport workers, tourists, those with skin diseases, persons with albinism, cancer patients and other low-immunity groups have been urged to exercise caution.

The KSDMA said UV radiation levels are usually higher in high-altitude and tropical regions and can remain elevated even on clear, cloudless days.

It also warned that surfaces such as water bodies and sand can reflect UV rays, increasing overall exposure.

The authority recommended using hats, umbrellas and sunglasses, along with wearing cotton clothes that cover the entire body while stepping out during the day.

Drinking plenty of water, taking adequate rest and consuming food that does not cause dehydration were among the other precautions suggested.

The KSDMA also advised residents to provide water, food and shade to domesticated animals, stray animals and livestock.