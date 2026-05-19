Suvendu’s Darbar debut: Public grievance forum open to all, but 'victims of TMC' to get priority

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a face-to-face grievance redress initiative — Janatar Darbar (people's court) — at the BJP's Salt Lake state office.

BJP leaders said that though anyone can come and register their names to come to the Janatar Darbar, priority will be given to victims of "Trinamool's political oppression", who had to "compromise their lives and livelihoods for supporting the BJP".

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Sources said the chief minister would attend the Darbar every Monday.

On Monday morning, Suvendu spent around an hour at the Darbar before going to Nabanna for his second cabinet meeting. He was accompanied by the BJP's two general secretaries — Locket Chatterjee and Shashi Agnihotri. Suvendu listened to around 60 people who had turned up with complaints and promised them redressal.

BJP sources said the initiative was taken after hundreds of people, including party supporters and workers, started visiting the party office with complaints on how their human rights had been compromised during the last 15 years of the Trinamool regime.

"Instead of depending on phone calls or intermediaries, people will now have the opportunity to present their concerns directly before the chief minister," a BJP leader said.

"Our party leaders have been informed about the new initiative, and they can refer the names of people who became victims of Trinamool's political violence, oppression, deprivation and harassment. Anyone can come and register their names at the help desk to get their names listed for a particular Monday," said Locket Chatterjee, a BJP state general secretary. "We are planning to list 100 people every week who can come up with their complaints."

BJP leaders alleged that thousands of party supporters and workers in Bengal faced atrocities only because they supported the BJP, which intensified after the 2021 Assembly elections, in which Trinamool returned to power for the third consecutive term. After the BJP won the 2026 Assembly polls, these people started thronging the Salt Lake party office with their demands and complaints.

"Many employees were transferred, and many people had to flee their homes. Trinamool leaders and goons captured the land of many party workers. The complaints are countless. As the BJP has come to power, these people expect justice now," said a leader.

A person who met Suvendu on Monday, said: "I am happy that the chief minister himself listened to my complaint in detail and promised me action. I am confident that I will get justice."

A BJP source said that ordinary citizens would also be able to directly raise issues related to roads, drinking water, healthcare services, corruption in the local administration, among others, at the Darbar.

"Depending on the seriousness of the matter, the chief minister will issue necessary directions to the concerned administrative officials on the spot," the source said.