Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate arrests Sona Pappu in land grab and extortion probe

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu on Monday evening on charges of land grabbing and extortion, days after it held a senior officer of Kolkata Police in the same case, an official said.

Poddar, who was absconding since the federal agency started a probe into land grabbing, extortion and financial fraud, appeared before the ED this morning.

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"After sustained interrogation for almost nine hours, he was placed under arrest. There were consistent instances of non-cooperation during the investigation," an ED official told PTI.

Officials said the accused is expected to be produced before a special court on Tuesday.

Last week, the ED arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas for his alleged involvement in offences linked to Poddar. In April the federal probe agency arrested businessman Joy Kamdar in the case.

According to sources in the federal probe agency, Poddar had been served five summonses earlier in connection with the probe.

Also Read Kolkata: Fugitive criminal Sona Pappu appears before ED in extortion probe

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