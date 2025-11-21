Suvendu Adhikari's counter letter to chief election commissioner against Mamata

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday evening sent a letter to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had sent a "misleading" and "politically motivated" letter to him in a bid to safeguard "illegal" voters.

Titling his four-page letter as "strong rebuttal" to Mamata's missive that asked for a halt of the SIR, Adhikari urged the CEC to conduct the SIR appropriately and flawlessly to end Trinamool's "Jungle Raj".

"Her communication, rather than offering constructive suggestions for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Constitutional mandate, sow discord among Election Officials, and protect a Vote-Bank of 'ineligible and illegal elements, that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) led State Government has nurtured for electoral gains for years," Adhikari wrote.