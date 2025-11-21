MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 November 2025

Suvendu Adhikari's counter letter to chief election commissioner against Mamata

Titling his four-page letter as "strong rebuttal" to Mamata's missive that asked for a halt of the SIR, Adhikari urged the CEC to conduct the SIR appropriately and flawlessly to end Trinamool's "Jungle Raj"

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 21.11.25, 07:33 AM
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari File image

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday evening sent a letter to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had sent a "misleading" and "politically motivated" letter to him in a bid to safeguard "illegal" voters.

Titling his four-page letter as "strong rebuttal" to Mamata's missive that asked for a halt of the SIR, Adhikari urged the CEC to conduct the SIR appropriately and flawlessly to end Trinamool's "Jungle Raj".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Her communication, rather than offering constructive suggestions for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Constitutional mandate, sow discord among Election Officials, and protect a Vote-Bank of 'ineligible and illegal elements, that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) led State Government has nurtured for electoral gains for years," Adhikari wrote.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Chief Election Commissioner Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Voters
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No timer on bill final nod, but governor powers not unfettered, says SC

Several non-BJP states, such as Kerala and Bengal, have petitioned the apex court challenging their governors’ decision to hang on to various bills passed by their Assemblies, and alleging political motives behind such stalling
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

The manner in which SIR is being forced upon citizens is unplanned, chaotic and dangerous

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT