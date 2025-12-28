Surveys to prove tigers in Neora: Gorumara foresters plan to gather evidence

The Gorumara wildlife division has launched extensive preparations to establish the evidence of royal Bengal tigers in the Neora Valley National Park in Kalimpong district ahead of the tiger census in Bengal in January 2026.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not yet officially recognised the presence of tigers in the region, despite multiple tiger photographs emerging from the park in recent years.

Forest officials believe that January and February — when tiger images have most frequently appeared in camera traps — will be crucial for confirming tiger presence in the landscape.

Evidence of tigers in Neora Valley was recorded since 2017, including scat samples and claw marks.

In 2017, a photograph of a tiger was clicked on a camera phone near Lava sparked widespread attention.

Since 2018, camera traps have captured at least 24 tiger images across various parts of the Neora Valley.

Although these images were submitted to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the WII has yet to release an official verification report on the presence of tigers in Neora Valley.

The NTCA goes by the WII report.

Wildlife experts stress the Neora’s geographic position as a vital natural corridor.

“Neora Valley is still a virgin forest. With Sikkim’s Pangolakha Sanctuary on one side and Toorsa Strict Natural Reserve of Bhutan on the other, it forms a tri-junction corridor that supports free wildlife movement. Thus, the presence of tigers here cannot be dismissed,” said Jaydeep Kundu, a member of the state wildlife board.

Forest officials note that most tiger photographs have emerged from altitudes between 4,000 and 9,000 feet, generally during the winter months.

They anticipate that next year’s nationwide census may finally capture conclusive evidence.

The NTCA carried out a tiger census training programme in Assam earlier this month.

Given the sub-zero temperatures and harsh terrain, a group of forest personnel based in north Bengal have recently completed specialised tiger census training in Assam to prepare for the challenging operation.

As part of the upcoming census operation, survey teams will conduct transact-based monitoring, looking for direct sightings, scat and claw marks.

The WII will focus heavily on camera-trap analysis.

“A large number of advanced night-vision cameras will be installed in early January across multiple high-altitude zones, including Lava, Mouchuki, Hati Danda, Jaributi Danda, Dolay Camp, Gogune, Alubari and Chauda Feri. Additional units will also be placed near the India–Bhutan–Sikkim tri-junction,” said a forester.