Sujoy Paul sworn in Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, pledges purity and efficiency

Justice Sujoy Paul was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Friday, with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose administering the oath at a ceremony in the court’s principal courtroom.

Justice Paul had been serving as Acting Chief Justice following the retirement of former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam. He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court on July 18, 2025.

“My entry into the legal profession was by default, rather than by design,” Paul said after taking oath.

“Lacking a formal lineage, I found my way through this demanding profession only because of strict discipline I embraced and the invaluable grooming I received from my seniors and the honourable judges before whom I appeared.”

Saying he had received full cooperation from members of the bar, Paul said, “I shall devote every effort for maintaining the purity and efficiency of this institution.”

Recalling that he lost his father at just 15 months old, Paul said his character was shaped by his mother, an assistant teacher in a government school and a President’s award recipient.

“She was not only my first teacher in life, but my class teacher in school,” he said, noting that she was present in the courtroom during the oath-taking.

Born in June, 1964, to Late Noni Gopal Paul and Manjushri Paul, the chief justice had school education in Pandit L S Jha Model Higher Secondary School and graduation, post-graduation and law degree from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information available at the Telangana High Court website, he enrolled as an advocate in the year 1990 in the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh and actively practised in civil, constitutional, industrial and service and other branches of law and appeared before various courts.

He was elevated as judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in May, 2011 and as a permanent judge in April, 2014.

Justice Paul took oath as Judge of Telangana High Court in March, 24, the website said.