1 arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4.5 crore

Our Correspondent Published 01.03.26, 10:22 AM
Representational image File image

Malda police arrested a person with 4.659 kilos of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) valued at around 4.5 crore during a late-night raid on Friday.

Avijit Banerjee, superintendent of police of Malda, said the operation was carried out by officers of Mothabari and Kaliachak police stations following specific intelligence inputs.

The police nabbed 34-year-old Kayum Sheikh, a resident of Kismatpur, from Amlitala in Mothabari around 9.30pm.

The narcotics were found on him.

Kismatpur is within the Kaliachak police station limits.

A few others who were accompanying Kayum managed to escape.

“He will be taken into police remand. We will interrogate him about the network involved in the production and smuggling of narcotics,” the SP said.

Over the past three months, the police in Malda have seized more than 80 kilos of brown sugar and other contraband substances.

More than 130 individuals linked to narcotics smuggling have been arrested, said a police source.

