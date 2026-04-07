Sona Pappu says ‘Mamata, Abhishek zindabad’, claims Rakesh Singh BJP pick from Kolkata Port seat

Biswajeet Poddar, also known as Sona Pappu, who is absconding from the Kolkata Police and the Enforcement Directorate, has claimed the BJP was fielding Rakesh Singh from the Kolkata Port area.

“I have come with breaking news. Criminal Rakesh Singh, extortionist Rakesh Singh has been nominated by the BJP in Kolkata Port. Where is the godi media now which calls me an extortionist, a criminal?” asked Poddar, live on camera from inside a moving car.

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The BJP is yet to announce its nominee from the Kolkata Port seat which is represented by state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Poddar claimed Rakesh was given the ticket for his proximity to a top BJP leader.

Singh, a strongman from the port area who was first associated with the Congress and then moved to the BJP, has several pending cases against him.

“I am continuously being branded a criminal, an extortionist. Has any person lodged a single case of extortion against me in any police station? I will hang myself if there is any such complain. There is not a single case of extortion against me in any police station,” claimed Poddar, who was arrested nine years ago from Jalpaiguri by the Kolkata Police for his alleged involvement in the murder of a youth in Kasba.

According to reports, he has at least 15 pending cases against him, including extortion, attempted murder, rioting and causing dangerous and grievous hurt.

Also Read ED conducts raids across Kolkata, targets Sona Pappu in money laundering probe

Poddar, the son of a jewellery store owner in Picnic Garden area, ventured into construction and began control over the building materials supply syndicate in Kasba, Tangra and Tiljala.

In February this year Poddar was named in a firing incident in south Kolkata’s Kankulia area and has been absconding since.

Less than a week ago, an ED team had raided his residence at Fern Road over alleged land grab.

“No one is saying a word against Rakesh Singh because he is with the BJP. And in my home ED and other agencies are torturing my wife, my 80-year old father. They were questioned and abused for 14-hours and not even allowed to drink a glass of water or use the toilet. My father has high blood sugar,” Pappu is heard saying in the video. “Not found anything in my home they (ED) planted an arms and lodged a case in Gariahat police station.”

He also claimed that the officers had abused Bengalis at his home.

Twice in the 4.51 minute video, Pappu said "Abhishek Banerjee zindabad" and "Mamata Banerjee zindabad".

Trinamool leaders like Rasbehari MLA Debashish Kumar and councillor Baiswanar Chatterjee had earlier denied Pappu was close to them, though pictures exist of both with him.

After the raids at Pappu’s Fern Road residence, state disaster management and civil defence minister and Kasba nominee Javed Ahmed Khan said he shouldn’t be termed a criminal till convicted by a court.

Before signing off, Pappu promised he will be live again on Facebook on May 4, the day when the results of the Bengal Assembly polls would be announced.