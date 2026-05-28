Siliguri ROB to open for public use soon: MLA to meet CM for inauguration date

The newly constructed road overbridge (ROB) on Burdwan Road in Siliguri is likely to be opened to commuters soon.

Shankar Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA, said on Wednesday that he would speak with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari in Calcutta on Friday to discuss the inauguration of the ROB.

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“We want the inauguration of the Burdwan Road ROB to be finalised soon. I will meet the chief minister on Friday and request him to inaugurate it. We expect the matter to be finalised by the first week of June,” Ghosh said after a meeting with the commissioner of police and other police officers of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.

The flyover, constructed on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, aims to ease traffic congestion in Siliguri.

The project was jointly undertaken by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the state PWD, and Indian Railways, which constructed a portion of the bridge. The work on the project began in 2018, with an estimated expenditure of nearly ₹70 crore.

The work, however, was delayed due to several reasons. Eventually, the ROB got ready for traffic just ahead of the Assembly elections.

At the meeting, the MLA also reviewed the city’s traffic management system and discussed the prospective measures needed to improve traffic flow.

Some of the key issues discussed at the meeting include the development of multi-level car parking facilities, expansion of new traffic routes, diversion plans, regulation of long-distance bus parking, movement of school buses, restrictions on e-rickshaw movement, and better digital surveillance through the installation of CCTV cameras, said a source.

“Three to four traffic zones in the city have been identified for immediate upgrades. The traffic department believes that a few strategic changes could significantly improve vehicular movement in these areas,” said Ghosh.

“Talks were also held on road expansion, regulation of long-distance buses, school bus parking and movement. These minor changes can improve traffic,” he added.