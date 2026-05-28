PMO asks ministries to plan Bengal’s growth; ‘Sonar Bangla’ vision takes shape

Most central ministries have been engaged to create roadmaps for Bengal’s economy and infrastructure development so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sonar Bangla can be realised, said a source in New Delhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to build Sonar Bangla during his election campaign. Within the fortnight of the formation of the new government headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, the process has begun. The Prime Minister’s office has already asked all central ministries to prepare roadmaps for Bengal’s development. The Centre, in tandem with the state, will work to implement those plans,” said the source in Delhi.

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Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and earth sciences, visited Bengal and met Suvendu on Tuesday.

Suvendu announced on Tuesday that at least three Union ministers were scheduled to visit Bengal in a few days and meet state government officials and ministers to take initiatives for the state’s development.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union minister for power, and housing and urban affairs, will be in Calcutta on May 30 and hold a meeting with state urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul. A source said he would also attend a programme organised by the state government in Calcutta, where he was likely to inaugurate a mobile application to help with garbage disposal. He may announce some schemes for urban development in Bengal.

On June 4, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, will reach Bengal and hold a meeting in Calcutta. On June 6, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Calcutta and hold a meeting with the chief minister and officials.

A source said the state was all set to hand over land to the railway ministry for at least 60 projects. The erstwhile Trinamool Congress government hadn’t transferred the required plots to the ministry for the railway projects.

“On June 8, the Union health ministry will sign an agreement with the state government for the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” the chief minister told reporters on Tuesday in Kalyani.

Sukanta Majumdar, the Union minister of state for education, told The Telegraph that he had already met Suvendu and proposed a meeting with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to prepare a roadmap for the education sector in Bengal.

“I have already proposed to the chief minister a meeting with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji, along with officials of the central and state governments. The meeting will be held to prepare a roadmap for the development of the education sector in the state. However, the date is yet to be fixed,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur are the two Union ministers of state from Bengal.

However, a source said the main task of the “double-engine government” would begin once the full cabinet was formed shortly.

The chief minister on Wednesday met Bengal governor R.N. Ravi. A source said the two had probably discussed the date for the swearing-in of the ministers.

On May 9, five ministers, including Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Kshudiram Tudu, Ashok Kirtania and Nisith Pramanik, had taken oath, along with Suvendu.

“Once ministers of all departments take charge, the impact of the double-engine government will begin in full force. It will be easier as Union government officials will directly communicate and work together with specific departments,” a BJP source said.

The source said the “double-engine government” was required to boost Bengal’s economy because of the state’s severely weak financial condition. Therefore, preparing separate roadmaps by several departments of the state government is significant for the development, said the source.

“The Union government is yet to announce whether it will offer a special package for Bengal. However, we believe that rather than providing a special package, involving central government departments in developing particular sectors will be more significant and will work better and faster to improve infrastructure, industry and job creation across the state,” said a senior BJP leader in Calcutta.

The BJP, in its manifesto, had promised extensive development, including industrial growth and infrastructure expansion, such as boosting roads and railways, along with increasing job opportunities in Bengal. There are also plans to boost the handloom, jute and craft industries across Bengal.

“Not only ministers but senior officials will also visit Bengal. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India will soon visit the state to establish robust road connectivity linking south and north Bengal,” said a senior official in Delhi.