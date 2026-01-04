MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

SSB nabs Nepal duo with animal body parts

According to SSB sources, the duo were intercepted during a routine border check while entering India

Our Correspondent Published 04.01.26, 09:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at the India–Nepal border apprehended two Nepali citizens on Thursday evening and seized wildlife body parts from them.

Dik Bahadur Darnal and Karna Bahadur Biswakarma, who are from Sankhuwasabha and Morang districts of Nepal, respectively, were apprehended in Panitanki, Siliguri subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to SSB sources, the duo were intercepted during a routine border check while entering India. The security personnel recovered wildlife body parts from the duo's bags.

The seized items included three deer antlers with skulls, a deer antler, four hornbill beaks with skulls, one wild boar tusk, a snake skeleton and a goral horn.

SSB officers said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused claimed the body parts were collected from carcasses and were intended for use in certain traditional practices.

“As they failed to produce any valid documents authorising possession of these wildlife articles, they were detained and later handed over to the officers of the Tukriajhar forest range in the Kurseong forest division on Friday,” an SSB source said.

The foresters suspect that the duo were associated with a racket involved in the smuggling of wildlife parts in the region.

“The articles seized from the accused were illegally possessed, which constitutes an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act. We have initiated an investigation to identify the network involved in trafficking wildlife body parts in this area,” said Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong.

The sources said Darnal and Karna Bahadur Biswakarma were produced in a court in Siliguri and sent to judicial custody until January 8.

RELATED TOPICS

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) India-Nepal Border
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Inside ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’: The secret US campaign to track and capture Maduro

Trump had authorised the US military to go ahead as early as 25 December, but left the precise timing to Pentagon officials and Special Operations planners to ensure that the attacking force was ready
Smoke rises from explosions in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

We urge the US to abide by international law and the principles of the UN Charter

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT