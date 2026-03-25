Saffron ecosystem plans more Ram Navami celebrations this year in poll-bound Bengal

Poll-bound Bengal is all set to witness unprecedented celebrations of Ram Navami, with the saffron ecosystem set to organise over 4,000 processions and pujas — at least 1,000 more than the figure last year.

Ram Navami will be observed over two days, March 26 and 27, with processions and pujas being organised across Bengal.

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“In all three organisational sectors — Uttar Banga, Madhya Banga and Dakshin Banga — of the RSS and its affiliated organisations in Bengal, the number of processions will increase significantly. We expect around 1,000 more such programmes compared to last year,” said a source in the saffron ecosystem.

Keeping the elections in mind, the BJP leadership has also decided to take this year’s Ram Navami celebrations to a new level. A party source said that all BJP candidates would take part in processions organised in their respective constituencies.

“Yes, the election is one of the major factors that will escalate the number of processions in the state,” the source added.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said: “Two crore Hindus will take to the streets to celebrate Ram Navami this year.”

Although neither the BJP nor the RSS officially organises processions or celebrations, prominent figures from the saffron camp actively participate in events organised under the banner of Ram Navami Udjapan Committees. Leaders of the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagaran Manch play key roles in organising these events.

According to a member of a Ram Navami Udjapan Committee, around 3,200 processions and pujas were organised across Bengal last year.

Sources said that in Uttar Banga (north Bengal), Ram Navami was observed at 925 places, with around 23 lakh people participating in the celebration. In Madhya Banga (central Bengal), events were held at 1,150 places, drawing about 9.5 lakh participants. In Dakshin Banga (south Bengal), a total of 1,575 events were organised, with the participation of around 14 lakh people.

“We expect the total number of events, including processions and Ram pujas, to cross 4,000 this year. The number of participants can be calculated once the celebrations are completed,” said a senior Sangh Parivar leader.

The RSS, however, does not officially link Ram Navami with elections.

“Ram Navami has now turned into a social and religious programme like Durga Puja or other festivals. It is not connected with elections,” said Jisnu Basu, RSS’s Purba Kshetra Prachar Pramukh.

Since the BJP emerged as the principal Opposition party in Bengal, Ram Navami celebrations have increasingly become a political event in the state’s calendar. While the BJP has intensified efforts to leverage the festival to consolidate Hindu votes, the Trinamool Congress has also organised similar rallies in recent years.

Despite Trinamool’s efforts, the BJP has largely reaped the political dividends from Ram Navami events.

This year’s Ram Navami is particularly significant for the BJP, with several leaders claiming that the election could witness an unprecedented level of Hindu consolidation in Bengal.

Following the turmoil in Bangladesh, the Bengal BJP has sought to use the situation to consolidate Hindu votes in the state.

“We believe the Bangladesh developments and growing anti-incumbency will be enough to consolidate Hindu votes at a high level. We expect participation in Ram Navami events to be the highest this year,” said a senior BJP leader in Calcutta.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said: “The celebrations will show how the BJP observes Ram Navami.”