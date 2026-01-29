Rs 22 lakh seized on border, 4 nabbed

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at the India-Nepal border in Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district seized over ₹22 lakh from near the integrated check-post at Panitanki on Tuesday evening.

Sources said the SSB personnel intercepted a car, which was on its way to Nepal from India, at the entrance to the new bridge over the Mechi river at the international border. When they searched the vehicle, ₹22.5 lakh, which was suspected to be carried to Nepal, was found.

The SSB seized the cash and the car and intercepted four persons who were in the vehicle. The four were Amar Bahadur Thapa, Raju Kausila, and Bhim Bahadur Kausila, all from Meghalaya, and Prem Kumar Sanyasi, who is from Kharibari in Darjeeling district.

Cattle seized

The 41st battalion of the SSB recovered 18 buffaloes from a truck on Wednesday early morning.

An SSB team spotted the truck and chased it along Asian Highway 2 as the cattle were supposed to be smuggled from Naxalbari into Siliguri.

However, the driver abandoned the vehicle between Kestopur and Jungli Baba Mandir and fled the spot.

As the vehicle was searched, the cattle were found inside.