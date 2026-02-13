PM Narendra Modi, Shehbaz Sharif congratulate Tarique Rahman as BNP claims victory in Bangladesh polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman after his party claimed a decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party said it had secured a majority in the 300-member parliament and was set to form the next government, marking its return to power after nearly two decades. The Election Commission (EC) was yet to make a formal announcement at the time of reporting, though media tallies suggested BNP had crossed the majority mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi extends support for ‘democratic, progressive’ Bangladesh

In a post on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on leading the party to victory and emphasised India’s continued support for Bangladesh.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said Rahman’s victory reflected the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership.

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” Modi said.

The BNP had earlier announced that if it won the election, Rahman — son of former premier Khaleda Zia — would become prime minister.

Pakistan leadership hails ‘resounding victory’

Sharif also congratulated Rahman and the people of Bangladesh following the polls.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a resounding victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the elections.”

He added: “I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability, and development in South Asia and beyond."

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari extended greetings on X.

"President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s landslide victory and congratulates the people of Bangladesh on their successful, peaceful polls. Pakistan reaffirms strong support for democratic partnership and shared progress ahead."

BNP claims majority amid sporadic violence

The elections were held to replace the interim administration that took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024. The BNP said it had won the majority of seats in Thursday’s voting.

“The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats," BNP's media cell posted on X.

“We are confident of forming the government by winning more than two-thirds of seats,” BNP's central election steering committee spokesman Mahdi Amin told a media briefing in the early hours of Friday.

The polls were marred by sporadic incidents of violence, though authorities deployed nearly one million security personnel across the country. The EC said counting was underway in several constituencies and final results would be declared after processing was complete.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh in December last year after over 17 years in self-exile, urged party workers to offer special prayers after Friday prayers instead of holding victory rallies.