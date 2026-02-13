MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Apple expands India presence with new Borivali store in Mumbai set to open on February 26

The company's barricade at Borivali store features the distinctive peacock-inspired visual identity first introduced at the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 13.02.26, 11:07 AM
Apple opens first retail store in Bengaluru

Customers outside a newly opened Apple store, at Hebbal, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. PTI

iPhone maker Apple has unveiled the barricade for its upcoming Apple Borivali outlet, marking its sixth retail store in India and second in Mumbai, the company said on Friday.

The tech giant had launched its first Mumbai store and a second outlet in Delhi in April 2023. It expanded its India retail footprint further in 2025 with the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, followed more recently by Apple Noida.

"Apple Borivali opens Thursday, February 26 ," Apple said in a statement.

According to the company, the barricade at the Borivali location carries forward the distinctive peacock-inspired visual identity that was first introduced at the launch of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and later seen at Apple Koregaon Park in Pune and Apple Noida.

"The design signals confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple's lens of creativity. Apple Borivali will serve a growing community of startups and businesses," the statement said.

