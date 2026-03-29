MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

Protests greet Cooch Behar's BJP candidate Rathindra Nath Bose over SIR

Sources said when the candidate reached the home of a BJP worker at Kalabagan in ward 3 of Cooch Beharar town, a group of residents — angered over the removal of their names from the voter list — gathered and began protesting. The area echoed with slogans such as “Joy Bangla”

Our Correspondent Published 29.03.26, 11:10 AM
Rathindra Nath Bose Cooch Behar South BJP candidate

Trinamool supporters and residents demonstrate against Rathindra Nath Bose in Cooch Behar town on Saturday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

Rathindra Nath Bose, the BJP candidate of the Cooch Behar South Assembly seat, faced protests from people whose names were removed from the voter list while he was campaigning here on Saturday.

Sources said when the candidate reached the home of a BJP worker at Kalabagan in ward 3 of Cooch Beharar town, a group of residents — angered over the removal of their names from the voter list — gathered and began protesting. The area echoed with slogans such as “Joy Bangla”.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly an hour, Kotwali police managed to disperse the protesters and escorted the BJP candidate out of the area. Soon, the residents and Trinamool Congress workers took to the streets with brooms. Claiming the area had been “defiled,” they sprinkled water and carried out what they called a “purification” ritual.

Bose said Trinamool was instigating a particular community. "Our campaign was deliberately obstructed. We will file a police complaint.”

Maya Saha, the local Trinamool councillor, said: “Many people have faced harassment during the SIR process, and numerous names are still under review. The public anger is natural.”

RELATED TOPICS

BJP Candidate Cooch Behar Voter List Bengal SIR Protest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Millions rally in US, Europe in ‘No Kings’ protests against Trump policies and Iran war

Minnesota took center stage, with thousands of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder to celebrate resistance to Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement
Amit Shah holds up the ‘chargesheet’ against the Trinamool Congress government in Calcuttaon Saturday
Quote left Quote right

Using abusive language against a constitutional body like EC does not suit the culture of Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT