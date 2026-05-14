Cops claim drop in crimes after crackdown in North Dinajpur district

The alleged highhandedness of a section of Trinamool Congress leaders and criminals has come down in North Dinajpur district after a series of raids and enforcement drives over the past week led to the recovery of illegal firearms, the busting of fake lottery rackets and the arrest of several wanted criminals following the recent political transition in Bengal.

Soon after assuming the chief minister’s office, Suvendu Adhikari instructed police to function independently and impartially. According to the directive, the police in North Dinajpur intensified operations against criminal activities.

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Among those who were arrested were a murder accused in Raiganj town, multiple Trinamool leaders in Chopra, and the brother of a BJP leader.

“The crackdown has resulted in a noticeable decline in crimes and highhandedness by some Trinamool leaders. Over the past week, no major incidents of violence, robbery, extortion, or large-scale clashes were reported under the jurisdiction of the nine police stations in the district,” said a police officer.

The residents of Raiganj expressed relief over the disappearance of so-called “Romeo bikers” — groups of young motorcyclists accused of reckless riding and harassment during late-night hours.

“These bikers had become a major nuisance in the town after 9pm. These days, they have largely disappeared from the streets because of intense patrolling and enforcement of the law,” the officer said.

Sources in the district police said the law enforcers had faced resistance and attacks over the past five to six years while carrying out arrests or anti-crime operations.

“These days, there is no such resistance or attacks. This proves the raids and arrests put the criminals and a section of people who are associated with politics and indulged in violence on the back foot,” said a source.

Sujit Ghosh, a retired deputy superintendent of police, who had held various positions in North Dinajpur, said the recent developments showed what the law enforcers could achieve if they were given operational freedom.

“In 2001, two criminals died in Raiganj in an encounter. At that time, I was posted in the district and had seen its impact on troublemakers. The recent activities of the police would also have an impact, and criminals would think twice before planning a crime,” said Ghosh.