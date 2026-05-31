Golay keen on Lachen link fix; Sikkim CM directs speedy road repair, officials to visit site on June 2

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the resumption of road connectivity to Lachen, a tourist hotspot in Mangan near the India-China border.

Since October 2023, when a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) hit the state, road connectivity to Lachen from Chungthang, the subdivisional headquarters in Mangan, has been badly affected.

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The GLOF washed away bridges and roads and triggered massive landslides. In due course, road connectivity was restored, but it snapped again due to recurring landslides near the Taram Chu stream on the Chungthang–Lachen axis.

On Friday, Golay held the meeting with Pipons, representatives of the Lachen Dzumsa (a traditional local self-government unit), some residents and officials of the administration and various state government departments, the Indian army and the Border Roads Organisation.

“I have urged the army authorities to continue with the temporary road restoration and repair works and ensure completion by July 15. Furthermore, directions have been issued for the constitution of a high-level committee to conduct a site visit and recommend a permanent and sustainable solution. Subject to technical feasibility and expert assessment, the proposal for the construction of a tunnel may also be explored,” the chief minister wrote in a post on social media.

“I have already written to the Prime Minister highlighting this long-pending issue and will also make efforts to meet the defence minister personally. This issue is of significant importance as it concerns not only the welfare and connectivity of the people of Lachen, but also national security and tourism, both of which are of paramount importance to the state and the nation,” he wrote.

On Saturday, the first meeting of the high-level committee formed to restore road connectivity to Lachen was held in Gangtok.

“The committee reviewed the current status of the connectivity disruptions in the Taram Chu area. It also discussed the ongoing efforts being undertaken to restore road connectivity. Detailed deliberations were held on the immediate, medium-term and long-term measures required to ensure safe and sustainable access to the affected region,” said a source in the Sikkim government.

The committee, sources said, will visit the affected area on June 2 to assess the situation and suggest a plan of action.

“The roads and bridges department has been directed to carry out detailed site verification and submit a proposal for an alternative road alignment along the river (Taram Chu) corridor. Furthermore, the mines and geology department was directed to conduct a preliminary geological assessment and initiate the process to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for geotechnical investigations into the feasibility of tunnel construction as a long-term connectivity solution,” the source added.