Political stress: Poster brings out Trinamool infighting in several areas of North Dinajpur

Posters demanding the replacement of Gautam Pal, the Trinamool Congress MLA of Karandighi, were put up in Karandighi, Rasakhowa, Domohona and Bhulki of the Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district, triggering political tension in the area.

According to block-level Trinamool leaders, the banners were allegedly put up across the block by a faction of the party earlier this week.

The banners read: “The people’s mandate must be respected. The failed MLA must go.” They carry photographs of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s district president, Kanaiyalal Agarwala, and a youth leader, Kaushik Goon. The posters also mention that they were put up on behalf of the Trinamool leadership of the block.

Pal was elected as the MLA from the Karandighi Assembly constituency in the last Assembly elections.

A party source claims that they were installed by Sefat Ali, a Trinamool member of the local panchayat samiti.

Subhash Sinha, the Trinamool president of Karandighi block, alleged that Ali had recently developed links with the BJP and had collaborated with them. “I have informed the district president. Action will be taken against him,” Sinha said.

Ali defended his actions by saying that the current MLA does not have a clean image and is not a “son of the soil”.

“That is why we are demanding a change of candidate from this constituency. This will improve the party’s image among the people. We are putting up banners across the block to raise this demand and will continue to do so. We have also informed the state leadership of the reasons for our demand,” he said.

Agarwala said he had received a report from the block president. “We have received complaints that a local panchayat samiti member is behind this. The party has started an investigation. Creating such confusion ahead of the Assembly elections will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Pal, the Karandighi MLA, was brief in his reaction when contacted. “I am irritated by this issue and do not want to comment. I am currently busy attending a birthday party,” was all he said over a call.