Bengal govt notifies raise of ad hoc bonus for civic, village police volunteers to Rs 7,400

The West Bengal government on Thursday notified the enhancement of ad hoc bonus of Rs 7,400 for civic volunteers and village police volunteers for the 2025-26 financial year.

The state had announced on February 27 an increase in ad hoc bonuses for its employees, which has now been extended to civic and village police volunteers. The revised amount marks an increase of Rs 600 from the earlier bonus of Rs 6,800, an official said on Thursday.

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The notification, issued by the state secretariat Nabanna, said the revised bonus will be applicable to civic volunteers under the state police and Kolkata Police, as well as village police volunteers under the West Bengal Police.

"The enhanced ad hoc bonus has been made effective for the current financial year in line with the government's earlier announcement," a senior state finance department official said.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Department, employees not covered under the Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme and drawing a revised monthly salary of up to Rs 46,000 as of March 31, 2026, are eligible for the Rs 7,400 bonus.

"The move is aimed at ensuring parity among eligible categories of personnel and recognising their contribution," the official added.

The notification further stated that contractual employees meeting specified conditions and those who have completed at least six months of service will also be eligible for the bonus.

The payment will be made in accordance with the 2019 revision of the pay and allowances policy of the state government, and will not include any components such as house rent, medical expenses or other allowances, it said.

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