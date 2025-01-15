Police arrest one person from Bengal's Kaliachak for murder of TMC worker in Malda

Police on Wednesday arrested a person from West Bengal's Kaliachak for his alleged involvement in the killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and the injury of two others in Malda district, an officer said.

The accused was identified as a close aide of Zakir Sheikh, the alleged prime conspirator, they said.

"We arrested the person after his replies were inconsistent. We are working to determine his role in the incident," the officer told PTI.

The accused was later produced at a local court in Malda, which sent him to 10 days of police remand.

The Malda district police has so far detained and questioned 10 people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Less than a fortnight after the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar in Malda district, another party worker was killed and two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in an attack in Kaliaganj on Tuesday.

TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh and other party workers were attacked by miscreants when they were attending a road inauguration programme.

TMC worker Ataul Haque, alias Hasu Sheikh, succumbed to his injuries, while Sheikh and former panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh suffered critical injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

