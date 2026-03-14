Pillion rider killed after goods vehicle hits bike near Parama Island

A 33-year-old pillion rider, Samya Kar, died after a goods vehicle hit the motorcycle he was on at EM Bypass, near Parama Island, in Calcutta on Wednesday night.

Motorcyclist Shyamal Das and Samya were rushed to the SSKM Hospital.

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Samya succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Shyamal was released after

treatment.

Police said the two were wearing helmets.

The driver of the goods vehicle fled after the collision.

2 hurt in bike mishap

Two people were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were on skidded off the carriageway on Chandi Ghosh Street in Calcutta early

on Friday.

Avijit Halder, 23, who was driving the bike, and Tiku Sardar, 24, who was riding pillion, were shifted to the SSKM Hospital, where they were treated and later

discharged.