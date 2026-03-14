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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

Pillion rider killed after goods vehicle hits bike near Parama Island

Two people were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were on skidded off the carriageway on Chandi Ghosh Street in Calcutta early on Friday

Our Special Correspondent Published 14.03.26, 10:35 AM
Kolkata road accident

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A 33-year-old pillion rider, Samya Kar, died after a goods vehicle hit the motorcycle he was on at EM Bypass, near Parama Island, in Calcutta on Wednesday night.

Motorcyclist Shyamal Das and Samya were rushed to the SSKM Hospital.

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Samya succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Shyamal was released after
treatment.

Police said the two were wearing helmets.

The driver of the goods vehicle fled after the collision.

2 hurt in bike mishap

Two people were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were on skidded off the carriageway on Chandi Ghosh Street in Calcutta early
on Friday.

Avijit Halder, 23, who was driving the bike, and Tiku Sardar, 24, who was riding pillion, were shifted to the SSKM Hospital, where they were treated and later
discharged.

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