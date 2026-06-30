Think 25 times before you talk: Suvendu Adhikari to AJUP chief Humayun Kabir

Suvendu Adhikari on Monday lambasted AJUP chief Humayun Kabir on the floor of the House for his recent inflammatory remarks in public, unleashing a battery of criminal cases against the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidate for Murshidabad.

The chief minister — who was once the Naoda MLA’s colleague in Trinamool Congress and then in the BJP — shifted into an aggressive executive gear after the House assembled.

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Prompted by points of order against Humayun from multiple BJP MLAs, parliamentary affairs minister Shankar Ghosh spearheaded the onslaught, clearing the deck for Suvendu to read directly from police intelligence transcripts.

“You are dealing no longer with a weak chief minister,” Suvendu said, referring to his former mentor Mamata Banerjee, whom he unseated after 15 years of power on

May 4.

“Used to dealing with a weak chief minister, you did as you pleased and said whatever you wanted. Listen to me loud and clear: we will not allow you to speak in this threatening, reckless, and unchecked manner anymore,” thundered the BJP’s first Bengal chief minister, backing the political warning with immediate, hard-nosed legal action.

Suvendu, also the state’s home minister, detailed that police had already slapped case No. 219/226 on Humayun for a June 26 rally at Kashipur. It invoked a lethal combination of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 152, 192, 196, 197, 224, 299, 351(2), 352, and 353. A second criminal case, No. 176/226, was lodged following a separate threat to drag a local cop out of his station by the collar.

Suvendu read Humayun’s raw transcripts into the official record of the House, exposing a violent pitch aimed at a local BJP worker.

The chief minister quickly exposed the raw electoral math behind Humayun’s rhetorical escalation, stripping away the ideological posture to reveal a cold family

calculation.

“Your first agenda was to break all the elected panchayats in Behrampore, Rejinagar, and Naoda and forcibly drag them into your party. You failed. Now, a byelection will be held in Rejinagar within the next two-three months, and you want your son to win it. You are playing this dangerous game to consolidate the Muslim vote bank,” he alleged, adding that Humayun had hoped to be deputy chief minister in a Trinamool-led government if there had been a fractured mandate.

Citing examples of Sheikh Shahjahan, Saokat Molla, and Jahangir Khan — without naming them — Suvendu said this was the last inflammatory speech by Humayun, warning of a stern crackdown. Precisely because of his loose-cannon behaviour, Mamata had thrown Humayun out of her party twice, in 2016 and 2025.

“I am heading to Murshidabad in a week. Those who invited him to that rally will be picked up first, and then the law will knock on his door. Mark my words, this is the last time you’ve heard from him,” said Suvendu.

“Consider this a stern warning: mend your ways, be cautious, retract your words, and think 25 times before uttering such things in the future.”

Humayun dug in outside the House, insisting his speech was not against Suvendu but merely a defence against “neo-BJP” workers who switched sides after May 4.

“If I am arrested for that, let it be so,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly what I’m supposed to apologise for. If it is brought to my notice, and if it seems something worthy of an apology, I will consider it,” said Humayun, responding to questions about whether he would heed the chief minister’s suggestion to issue an unconditional apology and withdraw his statements.