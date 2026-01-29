Nabin gaffes: Slogan 'copy', Tagore slip-up draws TMC mockery in Durgapur

New BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on a visit to poll-bound Bengal, chanted "Jai Bangal" and claimed that Rabindranath Tagore had won the Nobel for peace while addressing party workers in Durgapur on Wednesday, prompting the Trinamool Congress to mock him and his party.

Trinamool's popular slogan is "Joy Bangla". The BJP often accuses Trinamool of copying this slogan from Bangladesh. Additionally, Tagore had won the Nobel for literature, not peace.

Many BJP leaders and workers present at the venue were surprised to hear the Trinamool's popular slogan on their national president's lips as they usually criticise "Joy Bangla", and blame Trinamool of copying the slogan from Bangladesh.

Addressing BJP workers at Rajiv Gandhi Maidan in Durgapur, the youngest BJP national president chanted "Jai Bangal" at the end of his speech.

Trinamool, in its official X handle, described Nabin's act as "surrender" and said: "A cat does not climb a tree unless it is forced to."

"At his Karyakarta Sammelan in Durgapur, BJP's new national president, in an act of surrender, ended his speech with "Jay Bangal". And this is only the beginning. Soon you will see Narendra Modi and Amit Shah fall in line too," the party said.

"Nitin Nabin to jhanki hai, Narendra Modi ka "Joy Bangla" bolna abhi baaki hai...(Nitin Nabin is the prelude, Narendra Modi saying Joy Bangla is left").

The post also said Abhishek Banerjee "had issued a clear warning that those who persecute Bengalis will be forced, by the democratic will of the people, to chant Joy Bangla. The elections are still months away, and yet the verdict is already visible".

Trinamool's IT cell in charge Debangshu Bhattacharya wrote on X: "BJP steals sensitive electoral strategy documents. And now these MAHA CHORS are stealing even our slogans and campaign ideas."

On Tagore, Nabin said: "Kaviguru had given a new education system not only to this state but also to the entire nation and for that he was given the Nobel Peace Prize. I am remembering Rabindranath Tegore today."

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded Nabin's apology and added: "BJP leaders do not have any respect for and minimum knowledge on Bengal's icons."