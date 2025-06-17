NIA chargesheet against four more accused involved in mob attack on BJP leader in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four more accused for being part of a conspiracy behind a mob attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal last year, officials said on Tuesday.

Pious Prasad alias Sujal, Md Tipu alias Tipua, Mohit Mahato alias Sahi, and Md Javed alias Anda have been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, Kolkata, on Monday, they said.

With this, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted so far in the case. Of the 18 accused, 17 have been arrested and one is still absconding.

NIA investigations have revealed that the four men were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the attack on the entourage of Pandey with explosives and firearms near gate number 3 of the Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters in Bhatpara area, the agency said in statement.

Pandey and his team were on their way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh by vehicles when the attack took place, it said.

"Pandey’s driver Ravi Verma and one of his close aides, Rabi Singh, suffered gunshot injuries in the attack," said the statement.

