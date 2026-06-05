New MoS backs Siliguri district plea, cites strategic importance of Chicken’s Neck

Matigara-Naxalbari’s BJP MLA Anandamay Barman, a newly appointed minister of state in the Suvendu Adhikari government, on Thursday strongly advocated for a separate district status for Siliguri, citing its strategic and geographical significance.

As of now, Siliguri is a subdivision under the Darjeeling district.

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Barman, who returned from Calcutta on Thursday after the swearing-in ceremony, said Siliguri’s position as the gateway to the Northeast and its location along the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor — known as the Chicken’s Neck — justified the demand to make it a district.

“Siliguri has long been regarded as the gateway to the north-eastern region of the country. The city and its surrounding areas hold immense strategic importance because of the Chicken’s Neck. Keeping this in mind, I had earlier raised the issue in the Assembly, and I firmly believe Siliguri deserves the status of a district,” Barman, the two-time BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari, said.

Barman reached the New Jalpaiguri station to a grand welcome from BJP workers and supporters. Addressing supporters and newspersons, Barman expressed optimism that the state government would recognise Siliguri’s importance.

“We are hopeful that Siliguri will soon be declared a district and that the government will ensure balanced development of the region,” he said.

Barman, who defeated Trinamool's Shankar Malakar by over 1.04 lakh votes, has been inducted into the ministry for the first time.

He criticised Trinamool over its ongoing internal turmoil. “There was a perception that once Trinamool faced poll defeat, its internal divisions would bubble over. That is exactly what is happening now. The party is already divided, and in the coming days, it may split into more factions because of its autocratic functioning,” he said.