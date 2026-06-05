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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

BJP workers attacked, Trinamool blamed as five injured in Chopra violence

BJP workers alleged that around 25 to 30 Trinamool workers attacked them with sharp weapons

Our Correspondent Published 05.06.26, 07:35 AM
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A group of BJP workers and supporters was attacked by suspected Trinamool workers in Kotgach, an area under the Ghirnigaon panchayat of Chopra block in North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday night.

Local sources said that at least five persons were injured, among them the son of Pradip Roy, a local BJP leader.

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They said that a group of BJP workers, supporters and some local youths were passing through Kotgach when an armed group attacked them.

BJP workers alleged that around 25 to 30 Trinamool workers attacked them with sharp weapons. The attackers opened fire to spread panic in the locality, they alleged.

Contacted, Roy alleged that the attack was politically motivated.

“Trinamool could not confront us politically (in the Assembly polls), and thus, they carried out a planned attack on my son and some other party workers and supporters. They attacked our people with sharp weapons and fired gunshots to terrorise them,” he claimed. A complaint has been lodged with the Chopra police, Roy said.

“Acting on the complaint, a search operation has been launched to trace the accused,” said a police officer.

As news of the attack spread, a large police contingent reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured were given medical treatment.

Local Trinamool leaders, when contacted, declined to comment on the incident.

In the Chopra Assembly seat, Trinamool’s Hamidul Rahaman defeated the BJP’s Sankar Adhikari.

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