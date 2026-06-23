Sops rain on agriculture sector, finance minister announces yearly aid to farmers

The first BJP government led by Suvendu Adhikari has allocated a little over ₹8,565 crore for the agriculture sector for the 2026-27 financial year, announcing several major schemes for farmers in collaboration with the Union government.

Agriculture was among the five sectors identified for special focus in the budget tabled by finance minister Swapan Dasgupta. It stressed support for farmers across the state based on soil characteristics, production patterns and crop diversity.

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₹9,000 yearly dole

Eligible farmers will now receive an additional annual dole of ₹3,000, over and above the ₹6,000 provided by the Narendra Modi government under the PM-Kisan scheme. A total direct financial benefit of ₹9,000 will be transferred to the accounts of eligible farmers. Bengal has around 72 lakh farmers. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who held a news conference along with Dasgupta after the budget was tabled, hailed the benefit for farmers under the double-engine government.

“A great deal has been provided for farmers in this year’s budget. Under the Prime Minister’s PM-Kisan scheme, the government of India provides ₹6,000. We will provide an additional ₹3,000,” Suvendu said.

Paddy price

The Bengal government has announced an additional incentive of ₹200 per quintal for marginal and small farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy during the Kharif season. A source said farmers currently receive an MSP of ₹2,500 per quintal, and there had been demands for an increase. In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised to raise the MSP to ₹3,100 per quintal. In its first budget, the new government has allocated an additional ₹200 per quintal and promised to gradually increase the MSP in the coming years.

“The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is now ₹2,500 per quintal. This year, the government will pay ₹200 more and will gradually raise it to ₹3,100 per quintal, as promised in the manifesto,” said Suvendu. Dasgupta announced on the floor of the Assembly that the government would increase the MSP for paddy to ₹3,100 per quintal in phases.

Potato support

The government has announced a top-up of ₹200 per quintal for potato procurement to support farmers who cultivate one of Bengal’s most important vegetables. Thousands of potato farmers are spread across at least eight districts, including major producing areas such as Hooghly, East Burdwan, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

One of the major constraints facing the potato sector is the non-availability of disease-resistant potato seeds. The state government has decided to promote and encourage localised seed production in collaboration with ICAR. The state government has allocated ₹100 crore to procure disease-free potato seeds for free distribution among farmers. Besides supporting potato farmers, Dasgupta proposed an allocation of ₹100 crore in state subsidies to set up cold storage and packing facilities to boost the horticulture sector.

Electricity subsidy

The BJP government has announced a subsidy of ₹2 per unit of electricity consumed through submersible pumps used for agricultural irrigation. Suvendu said this was one of the major measures aimed at benefiting farmers.

“For electricity used in agriculture, we have provided a rebate of ₹2 per unit and will increase it further. The government will spend ₹800 crore on this in the current (financial) year alone,” Suvendu said.

A source said this measure would significantly benefit farmers, especially in areas with inadequate rainfall and limited canal irrigation, where farmers rely heavily on pumping groundwater for irrigation.

The budget has also allocated ₹100 crore under the central government’s PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana – Per Drop More Crop (PMKSY-PDMC) scheme, which provides up to 55 per cent of the installation cost for drip irrigation systems, sprinklers and other initiatives.