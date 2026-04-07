MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Siliguri: New tourist transport operators’ association launched to tackle sector concerns

Its representatives addressed a news meet on Monday to outline key issues affecting transporters who ferry tourists from Siliguri to places in and around north Bengal

Our Correspondent Published 07.04.26, 10:58 AM
NBTTOA launch Siliguri tourist transport issues

representational image file image

A new association of tourist transport operators, the North Bengal Tourist Transport Operators Association (NBTTOA), was launched in Siliguri on Monday to address the pressing concerns of the sector.

Its representatives addressed a news meet on Monday to outline key issues affecting transporters who ferry tourists from Siliguri to places in and around north Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the past two years, the Sikkim government has stopped issuing permits to vehicles registered in Bengal. As commercial vehicles are being introduced every year, nearly 2,000 vehicles are operating without Sikkim permits currently. This causes revenue losses and financial stress for transporters,” said Biraj Das, the NBTTOA president.

He stressed that steep entry taxes on routes to Bhutan and Nepal discouraged cross-border tourism and reduced income opportunities for local operators.

The association raised concerns about the mandatory installation of vehicle tracking devices, highlighting their high cost — around 20,000 per unit with an annual renewal fee of around 5,000. They argued that despite the expense, the lack of an effective monitoring system made the investment less meaningful. “We support safety measures, but there must be a proper review and implementation so that transporters are not unnecessarily burdened,” Das added.

NBTTOA representatives said at the news meet that they sought certain steps from the state government, such as amendments to the government's vehicle-hiring policies, curbs on re-registration of older commercial vehicles and illegally using private vehicles for commercial purposes.

The NBTTOA has 51 members who are transporters. They run around 250 vehicles in the region.

RELATED TOPICS

North Bengal Tourism Transport Department
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns before tenure end in 2027: Report

'He expressed his desire to resign, conveyed it (to the Board) and resigned,' a source privy to the development said
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

The way things have happened, central forces won't be withdrawn from Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT