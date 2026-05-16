Gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh snatched by criminals posing as cops in Alipurduar

A woman was robbed of gold ornaments worth around ₹5 lakh on Friday afternoon by a group of criminals impersonating police officers in the busy College Halt area of

Alipurduar town.

Police sources said Putul Sarkar, a resident of Suryanagar, had gone to a bank around 11am.

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When she came out onto the main road and was standing on the footpath, two men on a motorcycle arrived and introduced themselves as police officers.

Speaking in Hindi, they advised her to keep her gold ornaments inside her bag for safety. However, the woman could not understand them.

Moments later, a third man approached her and explained the same in Bengali.

To gain her trust, the man reportedly removed his own ornaments and put them in his bag, demonstrating how she should secure her valuables.

Believing them to be genuine officers, Sarkar took off her gold bangles and chain and attempted to put them in her bag.

The goons allegedly snatched them instantly and fled from the spot within seconds.

The woman raised an alarm, and residents gathered at the scene.

After some time, police arrived and began an investigation.

Sarkar claimed that the stolen jewellery was worth nearly ₹5 lakh.

“She has filed a complaint at the Alipurduar police station, and we have initiated a probe. A search to nab the accused is underway,” said an officer.