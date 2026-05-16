North Bengal Realty Reimagined 2026: Summit discusses Siliguri's expansion

A business summit titled “North Bengal Realty Reimagined 2026”, organised by the north Bengal chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Siliguri on Friday, brought together developers, architects, consultants, entrepreneurs and business leaders to discuss the changing urban and infrastructure landscape in the region.

Rapid infrastructure growth, expanding connectivity and rising commercial activity are steadily transforming north Bengal into a major urban growth corridor, the stakeholders said at the real estate and infrastructure summit.

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“The summit revolved around urban expansion of Siliguri and adjoining areas, the increasing demand for organised housing and commercial spaces, and the need for planned infrastructure to support future growth,” a stakeholder said.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who attended the event, said north Bengal had been witnessing rapid economic and infrastructural development because of improved road connectivity, growing tourism and expanding trade opportunities.

“The ring road project in Siliguri will be launched soon. To ease traffic congestion on the Siliguri-Darjeeling route, an alternative road through Balason will be constructed. The issue surrounding eco-sensitive zones in and around Siliguri is also expected to be resolved soon, which could provide relief to landowners, builders and developers,” he said.

For the past few years, there has been a steady demand for a ring road to reduce traffic congestion in Siliguri. Also, a demand has been raised for an alternative road to Darjeeling other than NH110, which connects the hill town with the plains.

Representatives of the real estate sector present at the summit said infrastructure projects and connectivity upgrades over the past few years had significantly altered the growth pattern of Siliguri and nearby regions.

“The expansion of highways, improved transport links, and increasing investments in hospitality and commercial infrastructure have emerged as key drivers of urbanisation. There is also a growing demand for integrated townships, sustainable construction and planned urban development in emerging cities of north Bengal,” said a realtor.

“Siliguri has evolved into an important commercial hub connecting neighbouring states and bordering countries, increasing the need for modern residential and commercial infrastructure,” the realtor added.

Harsh Berlia, the chairman of the north Bengal chapter of the ICC, said the region was going through a transformative phase in infrastructure and urban growth, creating opportunities for the real estate sector.

“This summit aims to create a platform where industry stakeholders can exchange ideas and discuss sustainable and future-ready development models,” he said.

Sahil Chaudhary, a member of the organising committee, said the region had traditionally been associated with tea, timber and tourism.

“However, it is now witnessing a broader transformation driven by infrastructure, hospitality, commerce and connectivity,” said Chaudhary.