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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Nearly 200 tourists stranded in Chungthang after landslides block Sikkim roads

Stranded visitors were accommodated overnight at an ITBP camp and a gurudwara in Chungthang

PTI Published 26.03.26, 12:17 PM
Chungthang Sikkim tourists stranded landslides

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Nearly 200 tourists were stranded at Chungthang in north Sikkim after multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, disrupted road connectivity, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Mangan district collector Anant Jain said the landslides occurred along the crucial Chungthang-Lachen route on Tuesday night, leaving tourists headed for Lachen stuck midway.

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Stranded visitors were accommodated overnight at an ITBP camp and a gurudwara in Chungthang, he said.

Restoration work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is underway, officials said, adding that authorities might allow travel only after routes are declared safe.

Some tourists have since returned to Gangtok and cancelled their travel plans. The road to Lachung, which was also blocked on Tuesday night, has been cleared, and tourists from that side were safely sent back to Gangtok on Wednesday morning.

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